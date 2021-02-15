Seton Hall Prep basketball brings record to 4-1 on the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 last week to bring its record to 4-1 on the season.

On Feb. 9, the team traveled to Newark to take on the East Side Red Raiders and lost a tough game 58-55 in overtime. Trailing 49-44 with :42.9 left in the fourth quarter the Pirates went on a 7-2 run to send the game into overtime. Junior Nick Dunneman hit one of two from the foul line with :29.2 to make the score 49-45. On his second shot that he missed, junior Myles Thomason got the rebound and passed to senior Giye Jenkins who hit a 3-pointer from the corner to make the score 49-48 with :25.3 left. East Side hit two free throws to make the score 51-48 with :15 left. Junior Gavin Kreitz hit a 3-pointer on an assist by Jenkins with :03.1 left and in overtime East Side outscored Seton Hall 7-4 to make the final 58-55. Jenkins finished with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists while senior Colin King scored 10 points and Nick Dunneman scored 9 points with four rebounds.

On Feb. 11, the team hosted Columbia High School at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Cougars 58-49. With 5:07 left in the fourth quarter, the score was tied at 44-44. The Pirates went on a 14-5 run to end the game. Kreitz and Thomason each scored 7 points during that run. Kreitz led the team with 17 points while Jenkins had 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and Thomason and King each scored 9 points.

On Feb. 13, the Pirates traveled to Newark Tech to take on Payne Tech and defeated them 60-35. Kreitz led the team with 15 points, Dunneman scored 8 points with four assists, and Jenkins scored 7 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Sophomore Darrius Phillips pulled down nine rebounds while Thomason had five rebounds, five assists and four steals.