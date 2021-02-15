West Orange HS bowlers win all three matches last week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange boys bowling team began last week by moving up in the NJ.com state ranking from No. 9 to No. 6. On the bowling lanes they ran the table last week by winning each of the three scheduled matchups, highlighted by an 800 series by junior Kieryn Knox versus Livingston on Feb. 11. Knox extended his season series high to 800 by bowling games of 253, 289 and 258. The West Orange team increased its team total each game from 927 in game one, to 1091, to 1120. All five bowlers finished with exceptional series totals. Knox led with his 800, followed by Justin Soto with 672, Scott Lillis with 591, Joshua Allen with 551 and Owen Murphy with 524.

The Mountaineers won an afternoon contest on Feb. 9 against Millburn. West Orange won each of the three games with Knox leading the scoring with a high game of 265 and high series of 697. The entire team contributed solid scores in securing this victory. Soto bowled a 587 series followed by Lillis with 579, Cole Burdek with 524 and Murphy (518).

The week continued Feb. 10 against Seton Hall Prep. West Orange got off to a good start by winning the first two games. Soto and Knox led them in game one, bowling a 255 and 208, respectively. Lillis with 244 and Knox with 227 led the way in the second game. However, Seton Hall Prep battled back to capture the third game 889-887. Freshman KC Campbell led Seton Hall to the win with a 223. The Mountaineers won the match 5-2 to stay undefeated on the season.