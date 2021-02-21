SHP’s Wilt comes in second in his weight class at Mobbin Classic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Wrestling has returned to New Jersey, at least at the club level. While not officially sanctioned by the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association, the Mobbin Classic served as a first look at what the high school season may look like when the calendar flips to March. The Feb. 15 tournament featured eight-man brackets in an all day event at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen. The top wrestlers in New Jersey were invited to this event and represented their club teams rather than high school programs.

Jack Wilt, a 195-pound senior from Seton Hall Prep, was invited to this event. In the quarterfinal round, as the sixth seed, he defeated No. 3 seed Tommy Goodwin from Pequannock 10-1. In the semi-final round, Wilt defeated No. 2 seed Kevin Pandorf from Kingsway 8-2. In the final, Wilt lost a tough match 3-2 to top seed Martin Cosgrove from Camden Catholic.

“It was a really well run tournament,” Wilt said. “The quality of wrestling was at a very high level at every weight class. All COVID-19 safety protocols were followed closely.

“I felt my first two matches went really well as I scored a lot of points against top-ranked kids from New Jersey,” he continued. “In the final, I could have wrestled more my match on offense. I will learn from this tournament and look to improve during the upcoming season. I also look to learn a lot from our new head coach, Lou Mascola.”

The Lehigh University commit and the rest of the Pirates will begin practice March 1 and dual meets on March 17.