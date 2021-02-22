SHP ice hockey plays four games in one week, comes out 2-1-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team was quite busy last week. The team went 2-1-1 to raise its record to 4-1-4 on the season.

On Monday afternoon, Feb. 15, the Prep hosted Gloucester Catholic at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange and lost a tough game 3-1. The Pirates opened the scoring when junior Aidan D’Urso scored on an assist by junior Thomas Klochkov with 7:10 left in the first period. The Rams tied the score in the second period and scored two goals in the third period. In the loss, junior goalie Jake Schunke was outstanding in goal with some spectacular saves.

The next day, Feb. 16, Seton Hall Prep hosted Pope John XXIII, from Sparta, and won 4-1. Again, the Pirates took a 1-0 lead when senior Will Schneider scored an unassisted goal off of a scramble in front with 2:45 left in the first period. Pope John tied the score in the second period before Seton Hall scored three goals in the third period for the victory. In the third period, senior Ryan Rodrigues opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle to make it 2-1. Rodrigues made it 3-1 off of an assist by sophomore Dale Campbell and D’Urso closed out the scoring on an assist by Klochkov.

On Friday, Feb. 19, the Pirates traveled to the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township to take on Christian Brothers Academy. The teams battled to a 4-4 draw. CBA led 1-0 after the first period. In the second period D’Urso scored on assists by senior Brendan Waivada and senior Lucas Confalonieri to tie the score at 1-1 with 2:33 left, before CBA scored two goals in the last :30 of the period to take a 3-1 lead entering the third period. Confalonieri made it 3-2 just :34 into the period on assists by senior Harrison Rocheville and Waivada. CBA took a 4-2 lead two minutes later. D’Urso cut the Colts lead to 4-3 with 3:57 left on assists by Confalonieri and Rocheville. With little more than two minutes remaining, SHP head coach Mike Atkinson pulled his goaltender for a 6-5 advantage and it paid off when D’Urso scored with 1:38 left on assists by Waivada and Rodrigues to tie the score at 4-4.

On Sunday night, Feb. 21, the Pirates traveled to Montclair State University Ice Arena in Little Falls to go up against the Green Knights from St. Joseph in Montvale. The Pirates defeated St. Joseph 5-1. Rodrigues opened the scoring on an assist by freshman Daniel Kelly for the Pirates before St. Joseph tied the score at 1-1 with just :34 left in the first. In the second period, senior Ryan DellaRocco made the score 2-1 on assists by sophomore Jack Laferriere and sophomore Sean Murphy. Campbell made it 3-1 on an assist by Rodrigues on a breakaway goal. In the third period, the Pirates scored two goals to make the final 5-1. Schneider scored on an assist by Confalonieri and junior Kent Bishop closed out the scoring as Laferriere added his second assist on the match.