SHP ice hockey takes big win over CBA in Gordon Cup tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team won a historic game when it defeated Christian Brothers Academy 4-3 at the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township in the quarterfinal round of the 63rd Gordon Cup Tournament on Feb. 25. It was the first time that the Pirates defeated the Colts since Dec. 16, 2006, when they won 4-2. It was also the first Gordon Cup tournament victory since Feb. 19, 2011, when they defeated Bishop Eustace 4-1. It is the first time that the Pirates have reached the semifinals since 2007. This is the highest seed that the Pirates have received since they were the fourth seed in 2010.

After a scoreless first period, CBA opened the scoring with 12:46 left in the second period. Just 1:01 later, senior Brendan Waivada scored from the slot on an assist by junior Aidan D’Urso. The Pirates took a 2-1 lead just :31 later when junior Kent Bishop scored from inside the right circle on an assist by sophomore Hudson Gorski.

CBA scored a power play goal to tie the score at 2-2 with 8:05 left in the third period. Bishop scored a shorthanded breakaway goal with 6:20 left to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead and freshman Hudson Rocheville added an empty net goal on an assist by D’Urso with :26.8 left. Junior goalie Patrick Ackerman played outstanding in goal for the Pirates.

“We are very happy as a staff with what the guys were able to accomplish today,” head coach Mike Atkinson said after the match. “We spoke about the history between our two schools and how we have gone down to CBA a few times in playoff games and have fallen just a little short. Every Gordon Cup playoff win is a big win. Every win in our league in general is a big win. When it’s the playoffs and your season is on the line, it makes it that much bigger. The guys are definitely excited about their opportunity to play in the semis.”

On Feb. 23, the North Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League announced the All Gordon Conference Team that was selected by the coaches of the Gordon Division. Forward D’Urso was selected to the first team and senior forward Ryan Rodrigues was selected to the third team. Senior defenseman Harrison Rocheville and forward Waivada were named to the honorable mention group.