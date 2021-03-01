Seton Hall Prep basketball wins against a top-ranked team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 1-2 last week, but the team’s victory was against a team that ranks among the best in Essex County each year.

On Feb. 23, the Pirates traveled to Maplewood to take on Columbia High School. The Cougars defeated the Pirates 55-41. Columbia was led by Nigel Garcia with 14 points, Andrew Rowley with 13 points, Josiah Lawful with 12 points and Chris Darcelin with 10 points. Seton Hall was led by junior Nick Dunneman with 19 points and six rebounds, while sophomore Darrius Phillips had six rebounds.

On Feb. 25, the Pirates faced the No. 8 ranked team in the state, Montclair Immaculate, and lost a tough game 52-49. Down by 20 points midway in the third quarter, the Pirates went on a 14-3 run to cut the Lions lead to 45-42 with 4:00 remaining in the game. Seton Hall was led by senior Giye Jenkins with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists, while junior Gavin Kreitz scored 12 points and senior Colin King had 9 points.

On Feb. 27, the Pirates hosted the Red Raiders from Newark East Side and defeated them 72-35. Back in early February, East Side edged Seton Hall 58-55 in overtime. The Pirates were led by Dunneman with 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals, while Kreitz scored 15 points and senior Bedes Osuala scored 11 points. Jenkins scored 8 points with five rebounds, four assists and four steals.