West Orange HS bowlers extend winning streak

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys bowling team was quite busy last week, facing four opponents. They were also quite successful, not losing a single game. The Mountaineers began the week against West Caldwell Tech on Feb. 23 by taking all three games. Junior Kieryn Knox led the way, bowling a -three-game series of 662 and a high game of 255. Owen Murphy also turned in an excellent 643 series with a 224 high game, followed by Scott Lillis’ 600 series and 235 high game.

Their success continued Feb. 24 when they swept all three games versus Millburn. Knox was top bowler with a 664 series and game high of 233. Both Murphy and Joshua Allen turned in impressive series of 607 and 597, respectively. Lillis added a 550 series and Justin Soto 547.

On Feb. 25, opponent Caldwell was not able to participate in the scheduled match, but the West Orange team still bowled and posted their scores. It is anticipated that Caldwell will bowl and post their scores at a later date. Those scores will be compared and an official winner will be determined. As for West Orange, Knox again led the team’s effort with a 675 series and 254 high game. Murphy added a 557 series and Lillis chipped in a 563 series.

The week concluded with a makeup of a previously postponed match versus Seton Hall Prep on Feb. 26. Knox saved his best for last by upping his series high for the week to 740. This was accomplished by bowling games of 225, 256 and 259. This raised his Super Essex County Conference leading per game average to 229. The team also posted its highest pin total of the week with 3,065. His teammates all pitched in by each bowling games in excess of 200 pins: Soto with 257 and 214, Murphy with 230 and 221, Lillis with 211, and Giovanni Chiovaro with 201.