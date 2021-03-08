SHP basketball ends season at 10-3, wins division title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team completed its season winning three games last week to finish with a 10-3 record. The team also ended the season on a four-game winning streak and captured its eighth Super Essex Conference–American Division title in the 12 years of the league’s existence.

On Tuesday, March 2, the Pirates traveled to Irvington to take on the Blue Knights and defeated them 45-34. Junior Gavin Kreitz scored 23 points with six rebounds while senior Giye Jenkins had 8 points with five rebounds and six steals. Senior Bedes Osuala scored 6 points with six rebounds.

On Thursday, March 4, Irvington came to Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium to face the Pirates and Seton Hall won the rematch 52-40 on senior night. Seniors Colin King, Brendan Ong and Osuala led the Pirates to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter. Osuala finished with 14 points and five rebounds, King had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Ong had 3 points and four assists. Jenkins had 7 points with seven rebounds, while Kreitz had 8 points.

On Saturday, March 6, the Pirates completed the season in Newark, taking on University High School and defeating the Phoenix 56-47. Jenkins had 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals while King had 12 points with five rebounds and junior Myles Thomason scored 10 points with six assists.