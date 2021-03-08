Seton Hall Prep ice hockey battles through tough season, ends 5-2-4

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep Ice hockey team completed its season with a 5-2-4 record.

Last Monday, March 1, the team traveled to Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell to take on Gloucester Catholic in the semifinal round of the 63rd Gordon Cup Ice Hockey Tournament. The Rams defeated the Pirates 4-1. After a scoreless first period, Gloucester Catholic put three goals on the board and led 3-0 after the second period.

In the third period, senior Brendan Waivada scored a power play goal for the Pirates on assists by senior Ryan Rodrigues and junior Thomas Klochkov with 3:49 left. Gloucester Catholic added an empty net goal with :30.4 left in the match.

Team statistics for the season are as follows: junior Aidan D’Urso with nine goals and six assists; Rodrigues with five goals and nine assists; Waivada with five goals and 12 assists; sophomore Dale Campbell with five goals and two assists; and junior Kent Bishop with five goals. For the goalies, junior Jake Schunke ended the season at 2-1-1 with a goals against average of 2.05 and senior Patrick Ackerman ended the season at 3-1-3 with a goals against average of 2.20.