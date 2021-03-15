SHP wrestlers have the makings of a winning team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — First-year head wrestling coach Lou Mascola is really looking forward to this season because he has a number of Seton Hall Prep upperclassmen who have a lot of tournament experience and some newcomers with deep wrestling backgrounds to break into the lineup.

“This season is about making sure our seniors and other top wrestlers get the opportunity to earn what they deserve in the postseason,” Mascola said. “We are looking forward to putting a few guys on the podium in the postseason tournaments.”

Senior Jack Wilt, who has committed to Lehigh University, has a career record of 84-30. He is a two-time Essex County Tournament champion and runner-up once, two-time NJSIAA District champion, and two-time runner-up in the Regions. He wrestled two times in the state individual finals in Atlantic City.

Senior Conner Decker, a University of Maryland commit, has a career record of 83-32. He won the Essex County Tournament one time and was a runner-up two times. He is a two-time District champion and one time runner-up. He is a Region runner-up and a fourth-place finisher, and has wrestled twice in Atlantic City.

Cole Carroll is a senior who has committed to the University of Wisconsin and has a career record of 67-47. He is an Essex County champion and runner-up, as well as a District champion and runner-up. He is a two-time Region place winner and has wrestled twice in Atlantic City.

Senior Gabriel Jimenez, with a record of 39-30, is an Essex County Tournament champion and a third-place finisher, while he placed two times in the Districts, which earned him a spot in the Regions.

Junior Joseph Sciarrone, with a record of 44-26, is an Essex County runner-up, District champion and runner-up, placed in Regions and qualified for Atlantic City one year.

Senior Bobby Crofford, a Gettysburg College commit, has a career record of 17-17.

Seton Hall Prep’s wrestling meets for the rest of the season, though subject to change, are: Wednesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at Livingston; Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m. against Caldwell; Tuesday, March 23, at 7 p.m. against Rumson–Fair Haven; Wednesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. at Nutley; Friday, March 26, at 7 p.m. against West Essex; Tuesday, March 30, at 7 p.m. at Watchung Hills; Wednesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. against West Orange; Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at Paramus Catholic; Wednesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. against Verona; Friday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at Bloomfield; Monday, April 12, at 7 p.m. against South Plainfield; Wednesday, April 14, at 4 p.m. at Cedar Grove; and Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. against Paramus.