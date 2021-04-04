Seton Hall Prep wrestlers lose tough meet in Warren

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, March 30, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team traveled to Watchung Hills Regional High School in Warren to take on the Warriors and lost 42-25.

The Pirate winners were at 106-pound weight class, freshman Logan Brzozowski by forfeit to improve to 4-1 on the season; at 113-pound weight class, junior Joseph Sciarrone by forfeit to improve to 5-0 on the season; at 132-pound weight class, senior Gabriel Jimenez by major decision 12-2 to improve to 5-0 on the season; at 145-pound weight class, sophomore Anthony Cerreto by decision 4-0 to improve to 3-2 on the season; at 152-pound weight class, senior Cole Carroll scored on a takedown in the last minute of the third period to win 5-3 and improve to 4-1 on the season.

In the feature bout of the evening, senior Jack Wilt, who is the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state at the 195-pound weight class defeated the No. 4 ranked John Dusza 9-3. Wilt led 4-1 after the first period and 7-2 after the second period. The April 3 home match with South Plainfield was postponed.