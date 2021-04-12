SHP lacrosse hopes to take it all the way this year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team has been practicing very hard since April 1, preparing for the 2021 season. Led by 12 seniors, this team is hoping to capture the Fitch-Pitt division title, Essex County title and NJSIAA Non-Public state title.

“The entire program has been working very hard and we feel good about the progress we have made,” second-year head coach Ross Turco said. “The coaching staff has been very pleased with our senior leadership. As a program with both talent and depth, we feel that if we remain disciplined and focused we have the ability to be a truly great team.”

The team has three senior captains: Max Merklinger, Quinn Moore and Jack Dunleavy.

“We are excited for this year but one thing we took from last year is to take nothing for granted, and play, as well as practice, every moment like it’s your last because it can all be taken away so fast,” Merklinger said following a practice.

Based on what he has seen in practice, Moore is confident the team will do well this season.

“I think going into this season we’re really excited because we have a lot of depth this year and we’re a team that plays really well together and has a lot of chemistry,” Moore said. “We have all worked really hard as a team during our Zoom meetings and in the weight room, but we’ve all put in a ton of work as individuals.”

Moore pointed out that, despite it having been nearly two years since returning players competed in a high school lacrosse game — and with very few members of the team having ever competed in a varsity lacrosse game — “we are more than prepared and ready for everything in our way this season.”

Dunleavy agrees that this could be the lacrosse team’s year to win all three titles.

“The team is looking very solid this year,” he said. “We have a lot of depth all over the field and play very unselfishly. We just have to keep getting better every day at practice and during games in order to be where we want to be at the end of the year.”

The 2021 season schedule is as follows: Monday, April 19, at 4 p.m., vs. Westfield; Thursday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m., vs. Manasquan; Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m., at Montclair; Wednesday, April 28, at 4 p.m., at Delbarton; Thursday, April 29, at 4 p.m., at Glen Ridge; Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m., at Summit; Tuesday, May 11, at 4 p.m., vs. Ridgewood; Thursday, May 13, at 4 p.m., vs. Chatham; the Essex County Tournament from May 15 to 22; Tuesday, May 25, at 4 p.m., vs. West Essex; Thursday, May 27, at 4:30 p.m., at Caldwell; and Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m., vs. Livingston.