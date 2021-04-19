SHP’s Sciarrone, Wilt are champs in wrestling regional; Carroll, Decker are runners-up

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Joseph Sciarrone, a junior at 132 pounds, and Jack Wilt, a senior at 195 pounds, became the 49th and 50th region champions in the history of Seton Hall Prep wrestling. The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics 2021 North 2 Regional Tournament was held at Union High School on April 18. Cole Carroll, a senior at 152 pounds, and Conner Decker, a senior at 182 pounds, finished in second place to also qualify for the state finals this coming weekend, April 24 and 25, at Phillipsburg High School. This is the first time since 2011 that Seton Hall Prep had more than one region champ. In 2011, the champions were Brenden Calas at 103 pounds, Eammon Gaffney at 125 pounds and Lou Mascola — who is currently the team’s head coach — at 135 pounds.

“I am really proud of everyone for the way they wrestled this weekend,” Mascola, who is in his first year as head coach, said. “They gave their very best effort. We picked up a lot of things to work on as our qualifiers prepare for the state finals next week.”

When asked about being a region champion, Wilt said, “This is a big monkey off of my back, losing here over the last two years. I am really proud of all my teammates the way they wrestled this weekend and now we will prepare for the finals next weekend.”

Second-seeded Sciarrone captured his title defeating top-seed Michael Campanaro from West Morris Central 4-1.

“I really wanted to bring home a title, not just for me, but for everybody who has been behind me,” Sciarrone said after the match.

Sciarrone reached the finals by pinning Angelo Pellicci in 3:25 in the semifinals.

“It was going to be definitely hard because I had lost twice last year to him,” Sciarrone said. “When you wrestle hard, good things happen.”

In the 152-pound final, Andrew Troczynski from Delbarton pinned senior Cole Carroll in 1:22, while in the 182-pound final, Bloomfield High School’s Zachary Andruchowitz defeated senior Conner Decker 5-1.

Other Pirate wrestlers who competed in the regions were 106-pound freshman Logan Brzozowski, who finished fifth; 160-pound sophomore Stephen O’Neil Jr., who finished in sixth place; and 132-pound senior Gabe Jimenez, 120-pound freshman Carlo Vanvolkenburgh and 285-pound senior John Donnelly, who were all eliminated in the first round.