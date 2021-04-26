SHP baseball opens its season with 1-2 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team opened its season last week going 1-2.

On Monday, April 19, the Prep hosted Millburn and dropped a 4-1 decision to the Millers. The Pirates’ lone run came in the sixth inning when junior Ryan Sprock singled to center, driving in junior Chris Maldonado, who had walked earlier in the inning.

On Friday, April 23, the Pirates traveled to North Caldwell to take on West Essex and defeated the Knights 14-3. Junior right-handed pitcher John Cerwinski picked up the victory, pitching four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, one walk and allowing only three hits. The Pirates pounded out 14 hits, led by junior Andrew Fernandez, who was 4-4 with three runs scored and five RBI, including two doubles and a solo home run. Senior Karson Harcourt was 3-4 with three runs scored and two RBI. Junior Luke Mahala drove in two runs, while senior Dominick Carlucci and junior Alex Kim each had two hits and drove in one run.

On Saturday, April 24, the Pirates traveled down the Garden State Parkway to Lincroft to take on Christian Brothers Academy. They opened up a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Fernandez doubled down the left field line and later scored on an error. Kim reached on that error and scored all the way from first base when Matthew Monteleone doubled into the left field corner. Down 7-2 in the fourth inning, Monteleone blasted a grand slam to right field, driving in Fernandez, Mahala and Kim, who all had walked to cut the Colts’ lead to 7-6. Senior left-handed pitcher Jayden Barroqueiro pitched three scoreless innings in relief, allowing no his with two strikeouts and one walk.