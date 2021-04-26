SHP lacrosse opens its season with three consecutive victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The nationally ranked Seton Hall Prep Pirates opened the 2021 lacrosse season with three consecutive victories last week.

On Monday, April 19, the Pirates hosted Westfield at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field and defeated them 6-2. Senior tri-captain Jack Dunleavy led the scoring with two goals, while junior Kevin Agnew, senior Quinn Spillett, senior Will Ferraro and junior Matt Wrede each scored one goal; Ferraro also dished out one assist. Senior tri-captain Max Merklinger had two assists while senior tri-captain Quinn Moore and junior Max Racich each had one assist. Senior Harrison Rocheville was 2-6 on faceoffs, while junior Will Giarrusso was 3-4. Senior goalie Ryan DellaRocco had 10 saves.

On Thursday, April 22, the Prep hosted Manasquan and won 11-4. Wrede scored two goals with three assists, while Dunleavy and Moore each scored two goals. Agnew, junior James Bailey and junior Lukas DiGiovanni each scored one goal. Merklinger scored one goal with two assists, and junior Jackson Dowd had one goal and one assist, while Spillett had one assist. Rocheville was 5-8 on faceoffs, while Giarrusso was 3-8. DellaRocco had seven saves.

On Saturday, April 24, the Pirates traveled to Montclair and defeated the Mounties 11-2. Dunleavy led the scoring with three goals and three assists while Racich scored three goals and Ferraro scored two goals with one assist. Senior Aidan Wolff scored a goal; Wrede scored a goal with five assists; and Merkilinger scored one goal and had two assists. Rocheville was 3-8 on faceoffs. DellaRocco had eight saves, while senior Miles Nippes had three saves and junior John Zanelli had one save.

Seton Hall Prep is currently ranked No. 2 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger and No. 24 in the country by Inside Lacrosse.