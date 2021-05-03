West Orange HS track and field is off and running

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School track and field team is making its mark right out of the gate as its spring season begins and a semblance of normalcy returns to the sport.

On April 28, the team hosted Millburn for its first meet in more than a year.

“Both the girls and boys teams were victorious in their opener,” head coach Jason Lamont Jackson said.

On April 30, freshmen, sophomores and select varsity student-athletes traveled to Metuchen where they performed well. In the varsity boys 800 meter run finals, three WOHS harriers took spots in the top 10: senior Mali Coleman at No. 1 with a time of 2:01.85; senior Senay Dani at No. 5 with a time of 2:05.44; and senior Alexande Aromin-Gabbay at No. 9 with a time of 2:09.50. In the sophomore girls 100 meter dash finals, Nadya Coleman took fifth place with a time of 13.81 and Shilin Roupe took ninth place with a time of 14.69. In the sophomore girls 400 meter dash finals, Nadya Coleman took ninth place with a time of 1:10.62. In the freshman girls 400 meter dash finals, Madison Cyrus was No. 2 at 1:07.55, Judaea Cummings was No. 6 at 1:13.69 and Atiyya Simmons was No. 8 at 1:16.15. In the varsity girls 800 meter run finals, senior Leila Garraud was No. 5 at 2:40.39, senior Jennifer Alfaro Rivera was No. 7 at 2:45.62 and sophomore Sana’a Smith was No. 8 at 2:47.74. In the freshman girls long jump finals, Kennedy Sanders was No. 3 with a result of 12-11.00 and Simmons was No. 5 with a result of 12-04.00. In the sophomore girls discus finals, Leslie Odoemene took third place with a result of 72-09.00.

On May 1, the team continued to rank well at the Garden State Twilight Relays. For the girls, in the 100 meter dash, Nicole Oshodi took seventh place with a time of 13.29. In the 800 meter run, Garraud was No. 10 with a time of 2:39.60. In the 4×400 meter relay, Tiara Wilson, Nai’a Peterson, Cyrus and Oshodi took second place with a time of 4:25.94. In the distance medley, the West Orange team took fifth place with a time of 14:38.89. In the long jump, Andree Celestin was No. 2 at 4.81 meters and Peterson was No. 5 at 4.60 meters. In the triple jump, Wilson was No. 2 at 10.53 meters and Kourtney Adams was No. 9 at 9.08 meters. In the shot put, Olivia Prescott was No. 2 at 11.75 meters. In the discus throw, Prescott was No. 1 at 36.59 meters.

For the boys, in the 100 meter dash, Makhi Green was No. 5 with a time of 11.38. In the distance medley, the WOHS team came in sixth place with a time of 11:03.02. In the long jump, Green was No. 8 at 5.86 meters. In the triple jump, Thomas Ampadu was No. 2 at 12.01 meters and Gilberto Robinson was No. 8 at 10.80 meters. In shot put, Jasiah Maxey was No. 1 at 12.82 meters and Dorian Hunter IV was No. 8 at 11.08 meters.