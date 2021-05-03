West Orange HS track and field is off and running

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS track and field is off and running

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School track and field team is making its mark right out of the gate as its spring season begins and a semblance of normalcy returns to the sport.

On April 28, the team hosted Millburn for its first meet in more than a year. 

“Both the girls and boys teams were victorious in their opener,” head coach Jason Lamont Jackson said. 

On April 30, freshmen, sophomores and select varsity student-athletes traveled to Metuchen where they performed well. In the varsity boys 800 meter run finals, three WOHS harriers took spots in the top 10: senior Mali Coleman at No. 1 with a time of 2:01.85; senior Senay Dani at No. 5 with a time of 2:05.44; and senior Alexande Aromin-Gabbay at No. 9 with a time of 2:09.50. In the sophomore girls 100 meter dash finals, Nadya Coleman took fifth place with a time of 13.81 and Shilin Roupe took ninth place with a time of 14.69. In the sophomore girls 400 meter dash finals, Nadya Coleman took ninth place with a time of 1:10.62. In the freshman girls 400 meter dash finals, Madison Cyrus was No. 2 at 1:07.55, Judaea Cummings was No. 6 at 1:13.69 and Atiyya Simmons was No. 8 at 1:16.15. In the varsity girls 800 meter run finals, senior Leila Garraud was No. 5 at 2:40.39, senior Jennifer Alfaro Rivera was No. 7 at 2:45.62 and sophomore Sana’a Smith was No. 8 at 2:47.74. In the freshman girls long jump finals, Kennedy Sanders was No. 3 with a result of 12-11.00 and Simmons was No. 5 with a result of 12-04.00. In the sophomore girls discus finals, Leslie Odoemene took third place with a result of 72-09.00. 

On May 1, the team continued to rank well at the Garden State Twilight Relays. For the girls, in the 100 meter dash, Nicole Oshodi took seventh place with a time of 13.29. In the 800 meter run, Garraud was No. 10 with a time of 2:39.60. In the 4×400 meter relay, Tiara Wilson, Nai’a Peterson, Cyrus and Oshodi took second place with a time of 4:25.94. In the distance medley, the West Orange team took fifth place with a time of 14:38.89. In the long jump, Andree Celestin was No. 2 at 4.81 meters and Peterson was No. 5 at 4.60 meters. In the triple jump, Wilson was No. 2 at 10.53 meters and Kourtney Adams was No. 9 at 9.08 meters. In the shot put, Olivia Prescott was No. 2 at 11.75 meters. In the discus throw, Prescott was No. 1 at 36.59 meters. 

For the boys, in the 100 meter dash, Makhi Green was No. 5 with a time of 11.38. In the distance medley, the WOHS team came in sixth place with a time of 11:03.02. In the long jump, Green was No. 8 at 5.86 meters. In the triple jump, Thomas Ampadu was No. 2 at 12.01 meters and Gilberto Robinson was No. 8 at 10.80 meters. In shot put, Jasiah Maxey was No. 1 at 12.82 meters and Dorian Hunter IV was No. 8 at 11.08 meters.

  

West Orange HS track and field is off and running added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS