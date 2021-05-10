SEC announces ‘all conference’ swimming teams

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The selections of the Super Essex Conference “all conference” swim teams were calculated by reviewing the fastest recorded times this past season. Because of the pandemic, no SEC championship meet was conducted.

Named to the boys swimming first team were: Seton Hall Prep’s Jaeden Yburan, Dylan Negron, Richard Poplawski and Jack Devilbiss for the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay; SHP’s Poplawski for the 200 freestyle; Newark Academy’s Ali Elmasry for the 200 individual medley; SHP’s Devilbiss for the 50 freestyle; James Caldwell High School’s Finn Coogan-Russell for the 100 butterfly; James Caldwell’s Ben Endersby for the 100 freestyle; Newark Academy’s Own Markowitz for the 500 freestyle; SHP’s Yburan for the 100 backstroke; and SHP’s Connor Townson for the 100 breaststroke.

Named to the boys swimming second team were: James Caldwell’s Coogan-Russell, Endersby, Phillip Krupp and Tom Nappi for the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay; SHP’s Negron for the 200 freestyle; Montclair High School’s Jarrett Driever for the 200 individual medley; Montclair’s Mizell McEachin for the 50 freestyle; Montclair’s Leo Powers for the 100 butterfly; Newark Academy’s Ryan Kim for the 100 freestyle; Newark Academy’s Will Crall for the 500 freestyle; SHP’s Dominic Ancey for the 100 backstroke; and SHP’s Vincent Wong for the 100 breaststroke.

Receiving honorable mention in boys swimming were: Columbia High School’s Thaddeus Bernard, Glen Ridge High School’s Sawyer Smith, James Caldwell’s Robert Mattesky, Livingston High School’s Sam Spitz, Millburn High School’s Jacob Pollack, Montclair’s Marcos Gutierrez, Montclair Kimberley Academy’s Andrew Kim, Newark Academy’s Brandon Cortez, Verona High School’s Ryan McMahon, West Essex Regional High School’s Brendan Guiliano and West Orange High School’s David Pedo.

Named to the girls swimming first team were: Montclair’s Devon Muldoon, Carly Frank, Olivia Beck and Ela Habjan for the 200 medley relay; James Caldwell’s Charlotte Lepis for the 200 freestyle; Montclair’s Muldoon for the 200 individual medley; Livingston’s Alessia DiBlasi for the 50 freestyle; Millburn’s Paige McBoyle for the 100 butterfly; Montclair’s Frank for the 100 freestyle; Millburn’s Devin Genderson for the 500 freestyle; Livingston’s DiBlasi, Hannah Swee, Morgan Korn and Katherine Chiparus for the 200 freestyle relay; Montclair’s Habjan for the 100 backstroke; Newark Academy’s Maya Lily Knoller for the 100 breaststroke; and Montclair’s Muldoon, Frank, Habjan and Lily Miklaszewski for the 400 freestyle relay.

Named to the girls swimming second team were: Newark Academy’s Knoller, Claire Ou, Meghan Lai and Lauren Siegel for the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay; Columbia’s Addie Wiener for the 200 freestyle; Newark Academy’s Lai for the 200 individual medley; West Orange’s Kelsey Roberson for the 50 freestyle; Columbia’s Rosalie Baron for the 100 butterfly; Livingston’s Chiparus for the 100 freestyle; MKA’s Lindsay Driever for the 500 freestyle; Montclair’s Miklaszewski, Sarah Miller, Lauren Wall and Olivia Beck for the 200 freestyle relay; Verona high School’s Kelly Nulty for the 100 backstroke; and Millburn’s Mia Morreale for the 100 breaststroke.

Receiving honorable mention in girls swimming were: Columbia’s Lena Finnamore, Glen Ridge’s Natalie Shaw, James Caldwell’s Ella Lepis, Livingston’s Riya D’Souza, Millburn’s Megan Bowen, Montclair’s Miklaszewski, MKA’s Mia Forysiak, Mount St. Dominic Academy’s Amanda Rohde, Newark Academy’s Anjali Rajkumar, Verona’s Sophie Beaubouef, West Essex’s Gianna Lodato and West Orange’s Kazuri Lateef.