Seton Hall Prep lax defeats Ridgewood and Chatham

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won two games last week to improve to 7-2 on the season.

On Tuesday, they came from behind to defeat Ridgewood 9-8 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. The Pirates trailed 8-6 at halftime, but they came out strong in the third quarter and outscored Ridgewood 3-0 to take a 9-8 lead after the third quarter. The score remained the same through the fourth quarter. Senior Quinn Moore, junior Kevin Agnew and senior Will Ferraro scored in the third quarter. For the game, Moore and Ferraro each scored three goals while Agnew, senior Ryan Dunleavy and junior Matt Wrede each scored one goal. Wrede also had three assists.

On Thursday, the Pirates came back again to defeat Chatham 10-5. Trailing 5-3 at halftime, they came out strong, outscoring the Cougars 3-0 in the third quarter to take a 6-5 lead. Agnew made the score 5-4 just :43 into the third quarter, junior James Bailey tied the score at 5-5 with 2:40 left and Wrede gave Seton Hall a 6-5 lead with just :27 left. In the fourth quarter, senior Max Merklinger and Bailey each scored two goals. Bailey led the scoring with three goals while Wrede, Dunleavy and Merklinger each scored two goals and Moore added one goal. Dunleavy added three assists and Wrede had two assists. Seton Hall Prep is the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 17th Essex County Tournament, which will be played this week.