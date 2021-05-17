NJSIAA names its 2021 Gallagher/Bollinger Hall of Fame inductees, including CHS and WOHS grads

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ — A stellar group of 18 individuals has been selected as the NJSIAA Gallagher/Bollinger Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. All inductees were selected by a statewide committee of journalists and both active and retired school administrators.

“What always amazes me about our annual Hall of Fame process is that there never seems to be a shortage of remarkable individuals who either played or contributed to scholastic athletics in New Jersey,” said Jack DuBois, NJSIAA assistant director and selection committee chairperson. “This year’s group is no exception, and it speaks to the long, proud history of high school sports in our state.”

Among the 2021 inductees are Columbia High School’s Joetta Clark and West Orange High School’s Ginny Duenkel Fuldner.

Track and field athlete Clark, who graduated from CHS in 1980, was named the Star-Ledger’s Female Track Athlete of the 20th Century; captured four NJSIAA Meet of Champions 800-meter titles; never lost a scholastic, 800-meter race; won nine collegiate titles while at the University of Tennessee; is a four-time Olympian; and is a member of the USA Track & Field Hall of Fame.

The West Orange pool is named for swimmer Duenkel Fuldner, who graduated from WOHS in 1965. She won a gold medal for the 400-meter freestyle and a bronze medal for the 100-meter backstroke at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics; established the 100-meter backstroke world record in 1964; and earned national collegiate titles for backstroke from 1965 through 1967.