Seton Hall Prep baseball splits four games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team had an up and down week as the team went 2-2 last week to make its current record 15-5-1.

On Monday, the team hosted West Essex at Porcello Field and defeated the Knights 10-0. Junior right-hander John Cerwinski threw four innings, allowing just two hits, two strikeouts and two walks. Junior right-hander Chris Maldonado pitched the fifth inning and had two strikeouts. Senior Cole McGonigal drove in two runs with a triple, while juniors Sam Nomura, Maldonado, Ryan Sprock and Alex Kim each drove in one run. Senior Karson Harcourt also drove in a run.

On Wednesday, the Pirates traveled to Flemington to take on the No. 2 ranked team in New Jersey, Hunterdon Central, and defeated them 7-6. Seton Hall jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second as Kim drove in a run with a single and the other two runs scored on wild pitches. Later in the game, the Pirates trailed 5-4 when Sprock drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double into the left field corner to give the Pirates a 7-5 lead. Sprock picked up the save with 1 1/3rd innings of scoreless relief.

The next day, the Pirates dropped a Super Essex Conference–American Division game to Montclair 7-2. Andrew Fernandez hit a solo home run and Sprock drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly to center field.

On Saturday at Yogi Berra Stadium on the Little Falls campus of Montclair State University, the Pirates lost a heartbreaking game in 11 innings to Millburn 6-5 in the 88th Greater Newark Tournament Championship Game. Seton Hall jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Dominick Carlucci had an RBI single, Sprock had an RBI groundout and the other run scored on a wild pitch. They increased their lead to 4-0 in the top of the third inning on an RBI two-out single by Sprock. After Millburn took a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning, the Pirates tied the score on a two-out RBI single by Kim in the sixth inning and the score remained the same until Millburn won the game on a two-out RBI double into the left field corner.