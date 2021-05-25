Seton Hall Prep lax captures 11th Essex County title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team captured ITS 11th Essex County Tournament title last week, winning three games last week to raise its overall record to 10-2 on the season. As the top seed, the Pirates hosted all three games at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

On Tuesday, the team hosted Milburn and defeated them 20-2. They were led by junior Matt Wrede, who scored four goals; senior Jack Dunleavy with three goals; and junior Quinn Spillett, senior Max Merklinger and junior Aidan Mack, who each scored two goals. Senior Quinn Moore, and juniors Kevin Agnew, Lukas DiGiovanni, Will Giarrusso, Max Racich, Billy Black and JP Meyo each scored one goal. Giarrusso was 11-13 on face offs while senior Harrison Rocheville was 7-12 on face offs. Senior goalie Miles Nippes had one save while junior John Zanelli had two saves.

On Thursday in the semifinals, the Pirates defeated West Essex 18-3. Spillett and Merklinger each scored three goals while Moore, Agnew and Meyo each scored two goals. Wrede, Dunleavy, Mack, Black, senior TJ Callaghan and James Bailey, each scored one goal. Rocheville was 13-18 on face offs while senior Spencer O’Jea was 3-5. Senior goalie Ryan DellaRocco had one save while Zanelli had two saves.

In the final on Saturday, Seton Hall Prep defeated Montclair 14-2 for its eighth consecutive Essex County title. Dunleavy led the Pirates with four goals while Moore scored three goals and Spillett scored two goals. Wrede, Meyo, senior Mason Russo, Rocheville and junior Paul Korian eached scored one goal. Rocheville was 11-15 on face offs. DellaRocco had five saves while Zanelli had six saves.

Following the game, Dunleavy said, “We knew they were going to come out firing right from the start, so we knew we had to play a complete game and bury them early.”

“I know that if I get the ball to my teammates they are going to put the ball in the back of the net especially right off the bat at the beginning of the game,” Rocheville said.