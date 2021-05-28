Seton Hall Prep baseball clinches Super Essex Conference–American Division title

By on Comments Off on Seton Hall Prep baseball clinches Super Essex Conference–American Division title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team won two games to clinch its ninth Super Essex Conference–American Division title in 11 seasons and raise its record to 17-5-1. The Pirates have also won 16 of their last 19 games. 

On Monday, they traveled to Bloomfield Middle School to take on Bloomfield and defeated the Bengals 11-3. They were led by senior Andrew Fernandez who was (2-4) 2 runs scored and 4 RBI while junior Ryan Sprock was (2-4) 2 RBI, two doubles; senior Karson Harcourt (1-4) 2 RBI, two runs scored; and senior Dominick Carlucci reached base four times. Senior Sam Nomura led off the top of the first inning with a solo home run. Sophomore Ryan O’Rourke (1-0) picked up the win in relief.

The next day the Pirates traveled to Livingston High School and defeated the Lancers 8-3. Sprock was (2-4) 4 RBI and on the mound picked up the win in relief (3-0), pitching four innings, allowing one run on one hit with six strikeouts. Harcourt was (3-3) 1 RBI, Carlucci was (3-3) 1 RBI, and Nomura was (2-4) 1 RBI, and two runs scored.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

Seton Hall Prep baseball clinches Super Essex Conference–American Division title added by on
View all posts by Jeff Goldberg →

COMMENTS