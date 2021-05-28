Seton Hall Prep baseball clinches Super Essex Conference–American Division title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team won two games to clinch its ninth Super Essex Conference–American Division title in 11 seasons and raise its record to 17-5-1. The Pirates have also won 16 of their last 19 games.

On Monday, they traveled to Bloomfield Middle School to take on Bloomfield and defeated the Bengals 11-3. They were led by senior Andrew Fernandez who was (2-4) 2 runs scored and 4 RBI while junior Ryan Sprock was (2-4) 2 RBI, two doubles; senior Karson Harcourt (1-4) 2 RBI, two runs scored; and senior Dominick Carlucci reached base four times. Senior Sam Nomura led off the top of the first inning with a solo home run. Sophomore Ryan O’Rourke (1-0) picked up the win in relief.

The next day the Pirates traveled to Livingston High School and defeated the Lancers 8-3. Sprock was (2-4) 4 RBI and on the mound picked up the win in relief (3-0), pitching four innings, allowing one run on one hit with six strikeouts. Harcourt was (3-3) 1 RBI, Carlucci was (3-3) 1 RBI, and Nomura was (2-4) 1 RBI, and two runs scored.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon