SEC recently announced all-conference teams for lacrosse

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Super Essex Conference recently named students to all-conference teams in boys and girls lacrosse.

Boys lacrosse

In the American Division, first team honors went to Seton Hall Prep’s Quinn Moore, Max Merklinger, Matt Wrede, David Whelan and Ryan DellaRocco; West Essex Regional High School’s Jack Massotto and Michael Drago; Caldwell High School’s Peter Murray, Tyler Nolan and Dan Amores; Montclair High School’s Jared Topf, Kontrad Mikleszewski, Matt Skibniewski and Jonas Taylor-Lilquist; and Glen Ridge High School’s Drew Hiner and Kevin Easter. Second team honors went to SHP’s Jack Dunleavy, Lukas DiGiovanni, Paul Korian, Will Ferraro and Harrison Rocheville; West Essex’s Rocco Garcia and Connor Coughlin; Livingston High School’s Jace Dockx; Montclair’s Will Labartino, Solomon Brennan and Henry Painter; Glen Ridge’s Ethan Lyons and Brady Morin; and Caldwell’s Jack Kenyon. Honorable mention was attained by SHP’s John Zanelli; Glen Ridge’s Charlie Vigna; West Essex’s Reece Molinaro; Livingston’s Ryan Kenney; Montclair’s Luca Ward; and Caldwell’s Spencer Day.

In the Liberty Division, first team honors went to Millburn High School’s Robbie Almgren, Griffin Geller and Brandon Merves; Montclair Kimberley Academy’s Jake Waldman, OB Sedransk, Rollins Heath, Danny D’Angelo and Jake Pryor; Columbia High School’s RJ Benn, Banks Grumieaux and Walter Rae; Verona High School’s Michael Matarazzo, Zach Bucher and Jack Lonsinger; and Newark Academy’s Alex Fishbone. Honorable mention was attained by MKA’s Jeremiah Druckenmiller; Millburn’s Connor Davisson; Newark Academy’s Will Charvala; Verona’s Jason Zerin; and Columbia’s Cole Abel.

In the Colonial Division, first team honors went to Cedar Grove High School’s Tyler Rummel, Mike Marinelli, Matt Duarte, Brian Catanzarite, Nick Christiano and Darin Casey; Newark East Side High School’s Justin Hayward; Nutley High School’s Matt Pergola and Jake Cirminiello; and West Orange High School’s Zander Lipsey and Chris Parsons. Honorable mention was attained by Nutley’s Rocco Albanese; Cedar Grove’s Aidan Desena; West Orange’s Andrew Gart; and East Side’s Joao Silva.

Girls lacrosse

In the American Division, first team honors went to Glen Ridge’s Izzy Deubner, Cooper Palm and Franny Tedesco; Millburn’s Carly Bernstein, Allyson Lipkin and Jordyn Lipkin; Montclair’s Kathleen Giordano, Emily Crane and Lauren Morganlander; MKA’s Taylor Everson, Patricia Columbia-Walsh and Orly Sedransk; and West Essex’s Molly Simon, Gianna Macrino and Gianna Puorro. Second team honors went to Cedar Grove’s Jessica Green and Molly Bauer; Glen Ridge’s Lily Kuhn and Kayla Garske; Livingston’s Hayley Locke; Montclair’s Sabrina Martin and Megal Previdi; MKA’s Katie Hipp and Avery Song; West Essex’s Cait Lutz, Cielle McInerney, Halle Aschenbach, Evie Minnella and Jordan Cohen; and Millburn’s Julia Davisson. Honorable mention was attained by Cedar Grove’s Nina Gannon; Glen Ridge’s Josie Lang; Livingston’s Annica Lam; Millburn’s Lana Besner; Montclair’s Leigh Naturale; MKA’s Abby Clothier; and West Essex’s Haleigh Farese.

In the Liberty Division, first team honors went to Caldwell’s Kate Quinn, Teagan Quinn, Lily Caravela, Jenna Goldbach and Sarah Catizone; Columbia’s Lila Price and Lily Ramos; Mount Saint Dominic Academy’s Brooke Matias and Erin Murphy; Newark Academy’s Kaitlin Weiss; Verona’s Bridget Lonsinger, Ella Moore, Ava Keating and Meg Haughney; and West Orange’s Dylan Wilkes. Second team honors went to Caldwell’s Julia Duren-Lubanski, Isabella Marinello, Isabella Camerino and Alexa Camerino; Columbia’s Jamie Fardin and Julianne Hatton-Henigan; Irvington High School’s Marisol Villarreal; MSDA’s Meeghan Lonieski and Liana Gumpel; Newark Academy’s Kate Fishbone and Kaya Rajparia; and Verona’s Clara Nippes, Grace Madigan, Brooke Rienecker and Cat Welsh. Honorable mention was attained by Caldwell’s Maggie Tierney; Columbia’s Indigo Banjo; Irvington’s Melany Chuqui; MSDA’s Alina Zeleszko; Newark Academy’s Asha Toolsidas; Verona’s Rio Gagnon; and West Orange’s Samantha Targonski.