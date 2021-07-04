SEC recently announced all-conference teams for golf

Connect on Linked in

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Super Essex Conference–American Division recently named students to all-conference teams in golf.

Named to the first team are: West Essex Regional High School’s Garrett Kessler and Ava Lozito; Newark Academy’s Nathan Drogin and Kevin Ha; Millburn High School’s Blake Oppenheim, Nate Beck and Richard Erhardt; and Livingston High School’s Zach Friedman.

Named to the second team are: Seton Hall Prep’s Brody O’Connor; Livingston’s Srishti Dhurandhar and Jason Selvin; Millburn’s Jayson Levy; Newark Academy’s TJ Betlow and Shreyas Hariharan; and West Essex’s Seth Katz and Dean Troiano.

Receiving honorable mention are: Millburn’s Jaime Cohen; Newark Academy’s Jack Ryan; West Essex’s Corey Resnick; Livingston’s Aalok Dhurandhar; SHP’s Oliver Grinkin and Connor McGahan; Montclair High School’s Aidan Walker; and Montclair Kimberley Academy’s Bryce Cherry.