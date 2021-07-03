Seton Hall Prep announces lacrosse postseason honors

Fitch-Pitt All Conference: Named to the first team are senior attack Matt Wrede, senior midfielder Quinn Moore, senior midfielder Max Merklinger, junior defender David Whelan and senior goalie Ryan DellaRocco. Named to the second team are senior attack Jack Dunleavy, junior attack Kevin Agnew and junior goalie John Zanelli. Honorable mention was attained by junior defender Will Rose.

Super Essex Conference–American Division: Named to the first team are Moore, Merklinger, Wrede, Whelan and DellaRocco. Named to the second team are Dunleavy, junior long stick middle Lukas DiGiovanni, junior long stick middle Paul Korian, senior midfielder Will Ferraro and senior face-off Harrison Rocheville. Honorable mention was attained by Zanelli.

NJ.com’s 2021 All State: SHP was ranked No. 6 in the final team ranking and No. 3 in the non-public schools ranking. Merklinger was named to the all groups second team and Whelan was named to the all groups third team. Merklinger and Whelan were named to the non-public group first team, and Wrede and Moore were named to the non-public group second team.