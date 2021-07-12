Seton Hall Prep takes first place at Jets 11-ON Regional High School Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team took the top spot last week as the New York Jets hosted the annual Nike 11-ON Regional High School Football Tournament at Central Park in Morris County. The 11-ON tournament comprises a traditional 7-on-7 tournament, as well as a lineman challenge; 48 teams from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut participated in the sporting event.

Seton Hall defeated St. Peter’s Prep in the championship game of the 7-on-7 tournament 23-14 as Nick Dunneman scored three touchdowns. In the final drive of the game, defensive back Jaylen McClain intercepted a St. Peter’s pass to secure the victory.

In the semifinals, the Pirates defeated DePaul 15-14 as Dunneman and Aidan Mack each scored a touchdown.

On the first day of the tournament, Seton Hall went 4-0 in pool play and did not allow a defensive touchdown as they defeated Hillside, Montclair Immaculate, West Orange and Columbia. On the second day, with 16 teams remaining, the Pirates defeated Union, West Side from Newark and Ramapo to reach the semifinals.

“Our summer sessions have progressed nicely on the field and in the weight room. Some of our hard work is manifesting itself in their 7-on-7 wins,” head coach Bill Fitzgerald said after the tournament, adding that the team aims to continue its winning ways in its upcoming regular season. “Our players showed toughness during the two-day event. We continue to show the ability to play great pass defense in these outings, which has been a huge key and will continue to be when the real deal comes in August. Offensively, we are taking care of the ball for the most part and guys are making plays. The great part about this tournament is we get contributions from some younger guys who we have not seen competitive action thus far. Our challenge now becomes to finish strong and keep getting better. No one cares about how good a team is in July. I hope our players feel the same way.”