Columbia HS alum Joetta Clark Diggs and West Orange HS alum ‘Ginny’ Duenkel Fuldner lead 2022 NJSIAA Hall of Fame induction class

A stellar group of 18 high school athletes, coaches, and contributors were inducted on March 27 into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame. All 2022 inductees recognized during a celebratory event at the Westin Princeton at Forrestal Village in Princeton were selected by a statewide committee of journalists and both active and retired school administrators.

Among the inductees are Joetta Clark Diggs, a 1980 Columbia High School graduate and four-time Olympic track star, and Virginia “Ginny” Duenkel Fuldner, a 1965 West Orange High School graduate who won a gold medal and a bronze medal in swimming in the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

“This 2022 class is yet another reminder that there never seems to be a shortage of remarkable individuals to honor,” said Colleen Maguire, NJSIAA executive director. “Scholastic athletics in New Jersey has a long, and tremendously proud history, and nothing testifies to that more than the exceptional groups of inductees we have year, after year, after year.”

The 2022 Hall of Fame class was initially announced during 2021, but restrictions related to the pandemic delayed the formal induction ceremony. The event also included a number of service awards, two Award of Honor presentations, and the NFCA Northeast Sectional Volleyball Coach of the Year.

To read on the bios of the 2022 inductees, click

https://www.njsiaa.org/sites/default/files/documents/2022-03/HOF%20Program%202022%20for%20website.pdf

Photo Courtesy of the NJSIAA