Corbin Raston leads girls West Orange HS girls track team at Essex County Championships

WEST ORANGE/NEWARK, NJ — Junior Corbin Raston won the girls 100-meter dash in 12.22 seconds to lead the West Orange High School track and field teams on Day 1 of the Essex County Championships on Thursday, May 8, and Monday, May 12, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The Mountaineers had other solid performances:

Girls

Junior Ava Neretic took third place in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 18.59 seconds.

Senior Kaia Alcime took third place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.84.

Sophomore Layla Anderson took sixth place in the long jump at 16 feet,

5 inches.

Senior Alicia Brown took second place in the pole vault at 9 feet, 6 inches.

Boys

Senior Ethan Sampson took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.05.

Senior Andres Acosta was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 50.30.

Senior Lyfe Smith was sixth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:33.89.

Day 2 of the meet on Friday, May 9, was postponed due to inclement weather and was rescheduled for Monday, May 12.

The WOHS girls team finished seventh overall with 31 points. Livingston won the girls team title.

On the boys’ side, Seton Hall Prep was second overall with 64.75 points. Bloomfield was first with 81 points. WOHS was 13th with 13 points.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association