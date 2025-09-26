WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — West Orange resident Sloane Dawes, a freshman at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has been a first-year starter for the Cougars’ girls soccer team and had a special moment in the spotlight for her team when she scored her first varsity goal in overtime as MKA edged a strong Kearny team 2-1 on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The Cougars entered recent action with a 3-2 record while competing in the top-shelf American Division in the Super Essex Conference.

“Sloane is a very talented, young athlete who has been a great addition as a starting midfielder for us,” said MKA first-year head coach Tim Keegan. “She combines with our other freshmen and sophomores to provide great energy and presence on the field plus their work rate at trainings, in games and their willingness to learn and improve everyday makes our team better.

“They are all huge keys to our success this year and for the future of the program!”

Sloane’s mom, Kristen Dawes, is MKA’s head girls lacrosse coach, and the younger Dawes promises to be a great addition to the Cougars’ girls lax squad next spring.

Her grandfather, the late Noll Klank, was a legendary boys lacrosse coach at MKA.

