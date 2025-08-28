FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Seton Hall Prep possesses more cohesiveness

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team has been working very hard this summer to have a fresh, positive and earnest attitude toward improving on what was a disappointing 2-8 campaign in 2024.

“We are not making excuses, and everyone here knows that they have to continue to work hard and be accountable for everything we do,” said eighth-year head coach Bill Fitzgerald. “We work hard, but everybody is working hard and we have to find different ways to produce leverage against people in order to be successful.”

The Pirates have seven home games on their schedule. All nine are afternoon games. They will host St. John Vianney on Aug. 29, at 1 p.m. at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field at the Kelly Athletic Complex.

Seton Hall Prep is a member of the Super Essex Conference–United White Division, along with DePaul, Delbarton, St. Peter’s Prep and Pope John. They also have games with Red Division powers Don Bosco Prep and Bergen Catholic. Their other two games are against Chaminade (N.Y.) and Irvington.

“It is kind of unusual with how that has happened with us being the beneficiary of that many home games and we hope to take advantage of the great atmosphere we have here at home,” said Fitzgerald. “I know the players are always excited to play here before their home crowd and I think this group took a lot of what happened last year personally, and are working as hard as they can to make this season a success.

“I think there is more cohesiveness with this group of guys, and with some now older players definitely ready to go, I believe we are going to hit the ground running,” said highly recruited junior defensive back Taylor Daniels (5-foot-10, 160 pounds).

The strength for the Pirates could be a more productive ground game, led by the return of senior Bryce Robbins (5-8, 195), a West Orange resident who rushed for 472 yards and two touchdowns. SHP potentially has more depth at the running game position, with junior Colin Moore (5-10, 190), sophomore Leonard West (5-7, 215) and freshman Adonis Rabrun (5-11, 190).

The team also has an experienced offensive line, with three junior returning starters to pave the way for the ground attack – Domenic Carratello (5-11, 255), Timi Balogun (6-1, 265) and Nicholas Danieli (6-2, 265). Balogun is an East Orange resident.

“It has been very exciting watching our O-Line grow while becoming more familiar with their positions and gaining confidence while looking better each day,” said Robbins.

The all-important quarterback position has four candidates battling for the starting job. Junior transfer Jaylin Bullock (5-11, 225), an East Orange resident, has to sit out 30 days to start the season since coming to Seton Hall Prep is his second transfer. Senior Brady Manzo (5-8, 160) and sophomores Ty Newcomb (6-2, 195) and Jack Powers (6-2, 175) are the others vying for playing time. Manzo and Powers are Glen Ridge residents.

Among the wide receivers to watch are seniors Joseph Proscia (6-2, 190) and Aiden Lockett (5-9, 160).

Defensively, the secondary appears to be an area of strength, with Daniels, junior Jayden Crawford (6-1, 190) and senior Matthew Bednarski (5-10, 190). Among the D-linemen to keep an eye on are senior Lorenzo Palescandolo (6-1, 240), who was an offensive lineman last season, and promising sophomore Cameron McClain (6-3, 230).

“We have an amazing group of guys competing for playing time and everyone is pushing each other,” said Palescandolo, who is also a heavyweight wrestler for the Pirates. “I think people are going to be impressed with the talented defensive players ready to step up this season.”

A traditional area of strength is the Pirates’ special teams, highlighted by a first-rate kicking game. They return one of the state’s best placekickers and punters in senior college prospect Declan Farrell (5-10, 165).

“We take special teams play very seriously here and I am always working to prepare for a big moment, whether it is a punt to give our defense good field position or making a big field goal or extra point,” said Farrell.

“Don’t sleep on us because we are coming in different this year and we are ready to make an impact,” said Daniels. “We are here to compete and definitely here to win more games this season.”

Schedule

Aug. 29: vs. St. John Vianney, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13: vs. Chaminade, N.Y., 1 p.m.

Sept. 20: vs. DePaul, 1 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Delbarton, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City), 2 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Pope John XXIII (Sparta), noon.

Oct. 18: vs. Don Bosco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25: vs. Irvington, 1 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. Bergen Catholic, 1 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep