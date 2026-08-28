Former Knicks player Michael Sweetney named Golda Och boys basketball coach

WEST ORANGE — The Golda Och Academy boys basketball team will be guided by a former NBA player.

Michael Sweetney, who played for the New York Knicks, reportedly has been named as the new Roadrunners head coach, taking over for longtime veteran coach Sandy Pyonin.

Sweetney played at Georgetown University, before being drafted by the Knicks in the first round, ninth overall, in the 2003 NBA Draft. Sweetney, a power forward, also played for the Bulls, as well as several professional teams overseas.

Pyonin was one of the state’s all-time winning boys basketball coaches. He is ranked fourth all-time in the state in wins with more than 800 victories.

The Roadrunners went 6-8 this past season, which was an improvement from 3-13 from the previous year.

They hope to post their first winning season since the 2017-18 campaign when they finished 13-8.

Photo Courtesy of Golda Och Academy

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