Golda Och Academy cross-country teams compete in first Super Essex Conference race of the season

WEST ORANGE/NEWARK, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys and girl cross-country teams are shown competing in the Super Essex Conference’s first week of dual meets at Branch Brook Park in Newark, on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Maya Suskauer runs 27 minutes, 37.55 seconds to finish 23rd of 30 girls in the Colonial Division race.

Caleb Lebeau was the first GOA Roadrunner in 20:54.88 and placed 36th of 80 boys.

Matan Greenman came in second for GOA with a 23:35.10 time to finish 48th.

The GOA boys lost to East Side High School, of Newark; Glen Ridge HS and Technology HS, of Newark, but defeated University HS, of Newark, in the Colonial Division race.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

