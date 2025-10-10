Golda Och Academy runners give good effort in Super Essex Conference week No. 3

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed in the Liberty Division of the Super Essex Conference dual meets in week No. 3 at Cedar Grove Park on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Junior Caleb Lebeau ran 20 minutes, 14.5 seconds in 29th place of 79 runners. Junior Jackson Meirzon finished 54th in 22:32.6. Sophomore Matan Greenman came in 65th with a 23:59.2 time. Junior Max Lefkowitz ran 24:08.9 in 67th place. Junior Jude Ornstein finished 73rd in 25:25.6.

The boys lost to West Essex and Payne Tech, but defeated Cedar Grove, which had no boys in the race. GOA’s lone girl runner, senior Maya Suskauer, did not run due to an injury.

Photos Courtesy of Golda Och Academy cross-country coach Chris Troyano

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry