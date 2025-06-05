Phil Simms North-South High School All-Star Football Classic is set for June 8 at Kean University

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ —The 47th Phil Simms New Jersey North-South High School All-Star Football Classic will take place on Sunday, June 8, at Kean University in Union.

The kickoff is at 2:30.

The game will follow the second Phil Simms Girls Flag All-Star Football Classic at noon.

The following Essex County players from the Worrall Community Newspapers publishing area are on the North roster:

Jachai Littlejohn, Irvington linebacker.

Jordan Ogbewele, Irvington defensive end.

Charlie LaMorte, West Orange quarterback.

Shakur Taylor, East Orange wide receiver.

Wazyn King, East Orange offensive lineman.

Brad Foster, Glen Ridge safety.

The North team has won the past four meetings and leads the series 21-20-2. The game was not played in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, there was no game in 2002 due to inclement weather before kickoff. The game began in 1979.

Here is the link to the Phil Simms New Jersey High School All-Star Football Classic:

https://www.njnsfootballclassic.com.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino and Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter, Andrew Mazurek and John K. Horsky.