Rising junior Kyan Bashkoff’s passion for sports medicine is changing the game at West Orange HS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School rising junior Kyan Bashkoff is no stranger to the spotlight. Known in his earlier years for standout performances on stage during choir concerts and school musicals – including participation in the prestigious Paper Mill Playhouse Summer Conservatory – Kyan spent much of his childhood immersed in the arts.

A proud product of the West Orange public schools, Kyan began his journey at St. Cloud Elementary, attended Edison Middle School virtually during the COVID–19 pandemic and returned in person at Roosevelt Middle School, before arriving at West Orange High School.

But as he prepared to enter his sophomore year, Kyan took a bold leap, shifting his focus from the stage to the sidelines. Inspired by years spent watching and learning from athletic trainers during his older brother’s soccer games, he discovered a new passion: sports medicine.

“Even in middle school, I’d find myself watching the athletic trainers more than the games,” Kyan recalled. “I was always curious — asking questions, wanting to learn more about what they were doing.”

Once he got to West Orange High School, Kyan went all-in. Though he continues to sing with the Honors Chamber Choir, his days are now filled with taping ankles, learning field-side emergency response techniques and helping athletes stay healthy and prepared.

Over the course of just his sophomore year, Kyan has logged more than 1,000 volunteer hours with the WOHS Sports Medicine program. Whether it’s football, basketball, wrestling, hockey or any other sport, he can often be found at nearly every field, court or rink – assisting the certified athletic trainers and working directly with student-athletes.

But Kyan’s contributions go far beyond the sidelines. This year, he re-imagined and relaunched the after-school snack store in the athletic training room, streamlining its supply chain and creating a new transaction system. The results? Thousands of dollars raised for the Sports Medicine program.

The funds have already been put to use: purchasing new equipment bags, rain gear, massage guns, kettlebells, walkie-talkies for on-field communication and more. His efforts have directly impacted the day-to-day experience for student-athletes and the athletic trainers alike.

“Kyan’s presence has brought a new level of energy and professionalism to the Sports Medicine team,” said Ashley Sivo, an athletic trainer at West Orange High School. “The student-athletes trust him, and he’s already making a real difference in how we support them, day to day.”

Kyan also revived the @wohssportsmedicine Instagram account, using it as a tool to educate, inform and connect with the broader athletic community. From injury-prevention tips to training room schedules, he’s bringing new energy and purpose to the digital side of the program.

Beyond school, Kyan continues to seek out new opportunities to learn and grow. He completed a three-month internship at JAG Physical Therapy in West Orange, participated in Seton Hall’s Athletic Training Day – where he practiced concussion assessments, spine boarding and splinting – and has earned multiple certifications, including Basic Life Support, Anaphylaxis and Epinephrine Auto-Injector Administration, First Aid for Opioid Overdoses, First Aid for Severe Trauma, and Bloodborne Pathogens Training.

“Kyan’s commitment to learning the ins and outs of athletic training at such a young age is rare and remarkable,” said Eugene Palatianos, an athletic trainer at West Orange High School. His curiosity, reliability and work ethic have made him an invaluable part of our program.

“I can’t wait to see how far he goes in this field.”

This summer, he plans to return to JAG for a second internship. He will also be joining the team at Academy Orthopedics and Myokinetix to continue learning from professionals in the field.

Kyan’s journey is just getting started, but his vision, commitment, and leadership are already making a lasting mark on West Orange High School.

Photos Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association