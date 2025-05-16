Seton Hall Prep baseball advances to Greater Newark Tournament final

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team won three games last week to improve to 16-1 on the season, including two in the Greater Newark Tournament. The Pirates’ three wins were shutouts to give them nine on the season.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Pirates hosted No. 8 seed Caldwell in the quarterfinals of the 92nd Greater Newark Tournament.

The top-seeded Pirates defeated the Chiefs, 9-0, behind the four-hit pitching of junior JJ Drennan (5-0) and senior Nick DeSena. Drennan threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. DeSena threw 2/3 of an inning with one walk. Junior Daniel Comtois was 2-for-3 with two RBI and senior Nicholas Dragone was 1-for-3 with two RBI.Senior Santini Czarecki was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, three stolen bases and one RBI.

On Thursday, May 8, the Pirates traveled to Basking Ridge to take on Ridge High School. The Pirates won 1-0 on a game that was called in the bottom of the sixth because of rain, as the game reverted back to five complete innings.

In the top of the third inning, with two outs, senior Kaden Frei singled to right field. Senior Michael Bravette doubled him home when he hit a double to center field with the only run of the game. Senior right-hander Roman Baldwin (3-0) pitched an outstanding game, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

On Saturday, May 10, SHP hosted the semifinals of the GNT at Porcello Field in West Orange. In the opener, the Pirates defeated Millburn, 10-0, behind the excellent pitching of senior Marcelo Harsch. In five innings, Harsch allowed no runs on two hits with six strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.

At the plate, the Pirates were led by junior Jordan Burwell, who had an RBI single in the first inning, a two-run homer in the second and a two-run double in the third inning. Senior Will Mahala was 2-for-3 with an RBI single.

Second-seeded Livingston won the second game, 3-2, in 10 innings, over No. 3 seed West Essex.

The GNT final between SHP and Livingston takes place on Saturday, May 17, at Verona’s Doc Goeltz Field at noon.

GNT notes:

Most titles won: SHP – 19. Livingston – 7.

Most finals appearances, including 2025: SHP – 29. Livingston – 13.

Most consecutive appearances in the final: SHP – 6 (2019-25).