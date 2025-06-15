Seton Hall Prep baseball concludes outstanding 22-2 campaign

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team concluded an outstanding season after dropping a 12-10 decision in nine innings to DePaul Catholic in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North semifinal round game at Porcello Field on Wednesday, June 4. The Pirates finished their season with a 22-2 record.

The second-seeded Pirates opened the scoring, sending 11 men to the plate in the first inning and scoring six runs on six hits. Senior Kaden Frei opened the scoring with a solo home run. Seniors Will Mahala and William Garrett had RBI singles. Junior Devin Aiken brought home a run when he walked with the bases loaded and Frei closed out the scoring with a two-run single. DePaul, seeded third, scored a run in the third inning and took a 9-6 lead, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, the Pirates tied the score at 9-9 when Aiken drove in a run with a sac fly to center field, Michael Bravette had an RBI single and the other run scored on a wild pitch. In the top of the ninth, DePaul scored three runs to make the score 12-9 and senior Henry Ayers drove in a run in the bottom of the ninth to make the final 12-10.

Frei was 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Bravette and Ayers were both 3-for-6 with an RBI.

The Super Essex Conference held its postseason meeting on Monday, June 2, to select the All–Super Essex Conference–American Division Team.

The following Pirates were selected:

First Team

Marcelo Harsch, senior pitcher.

JJ Drennen, junior pitcher.

Henry Ayers, senior catcher.

Jordan Burwell, junior first baseman.

Santino Czarecki, senior second baseman.

Will Mahala, senior outfielder.

Kaden Frei, senior outfielder.

Also selected on June 2 was the coaches All–Essex County Team. The following Pirates were selected:

First Team: Harsch, Drennen, Ayers, Burwell, Czarecki and Mahala.

Second Team: Frei.

