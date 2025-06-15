Seton Hall Prep baseball concludes outstanding 22-2 campaign

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team concluded an outstanding season after dropping a 12-10 decision in nine innings to DePaul Catholic in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North semifinal round game at Porcello Field on Wednesday, June 4. The Pirates finished their season with a 22-2 record.
The second-seeded Pirates opened the scoring, sending 11 men to the plate in the first inning and scoring six runs on six hits. Senior Kaden Frei opened the scoring with a solo home run. Seniors Will Mahala and William Garrett had RBI singles. Junior Devin Aiken brought home a run when he walked with the bases loaded and Frei closed out the scoring with a two-run single. DePaul, seeded third, scored a run in the third inning and took a 9-6 lead, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, the Pirates tied the score at 9-9 when Aiken drove in a run with a sac fly to center field, Michael Bravette had an RBI single and the other run scored on a wild pitch. In the top of the ninth, DePaul scored three runs to make the score 12-9 and senior Henry Ayers drove in a run in the bottom of the ninth to make the final 12-10.
Frei was 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Bravette and Ayers were both 3-for-6 with an RBI.
The Super Essex Conference held its postseason meeting on Monday, June 2, to select the All–Super Essex Conference–American Division Team.
The following Pirates were selected:
First Team
- Marcelo Harsch, senior pitcher.
- JJ Drennen, junior pitcher.
- Henry Ayers, senior catcher.
- Jordan Burwell, junior first baseman.
- Santino Czarecki, senior second baseman.
- Will Mahala, senior outfielder.
- Kaden Frei, senior outfielder.
Also selected on June 2 was the coaches All–Essex County Team. The following Pirates were selected:
First Team: Harsch, Drennen, Ayers, Burwell, Czarecki and Mahala.
Second Team: Frei.
Pirates lacrosse team reaches Non-Public final