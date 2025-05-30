Seton Hall Prep baseball team improves to 21-1 with two more wins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team won two games last week to improve to 21-1 on the season. On Tuesday, May 20, the Pirates traveled to the Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood and defeated Columbia, 4-1. Junior JJ Drennan (7-0) pitched a complete game, one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He hit three batters. In the first inning, senior Henry Ayers drove in a run with a single and courtesy runner senior Nicholas Dragone scored on an error. In the second inning, Ayers singled in a run again and junior Jordan Burwell drove in a run with a sac fly to right field.

On Friday, May 23, the Pirates hosted Roxbury and defeated the Gaels, 4-0. Senior Marcelo Harsch pitched a complete game, one-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk, as he improved to 6-0 on the season. Burwell singled in a run in the first inning. In the fifth inning, Burwell drove in the second run of the game with a sac fly to left field. In the sixth inning, senior Kaden Frei drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Ayers doubled in a run. For the game, Frei reached base four times and stole four bases.

The Pirates were seeded No. 2 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North state tournament. They will face the winner of No. 10 seed Dwight-Englewood and No. 7 seed St. Joseph (Montvale) on Friday, May 30, at a time to be announced later in the week.

