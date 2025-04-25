Seton Hall Prep baseball team improves to 7-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team went 3-1 last week to improve its record to 7-1 on the season.

On Monday, April 14, Seton Hall defeated Caldwell, 14-0, at Porcello Field. Senior Marcelo Harsch threw a five-inning, two-hitter with seven strikeouts. Junior Jordan Burwell led the offense, going 3-for-3 with six RBI, including a three-run home run, while junior JJ Drennan was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, senior Nicholas Dragone was 2-for-3 with two RBI and senior Will Mahala was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

On Wednesday, April 16, the Pirates traveled to North Caldwell to face West Essex and defeated the Knights, 4-3.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the top of the fourth, the Pirates scored three runs on a bases-loaded walk by Jaxson Davis, an RBI fielder’s choice by senior Kaden Frei and an RBI by junior Daniel Comtois, who had a squeeze bunt. Dragone drove in the first Pirate run with an RBI infield single in the second inning. Drennan was the winning pitcher, allowing one unearned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

The next day, the Pirates hosted Columbia at Porcello Field and defeated the Cougars, 8-0, as junior Patrick Cassels and senior Christopher Cerwinski combined on a one-hit shutout. Frei was 3-for-5 with one RBI, junior Devin Aiken had a two-run double, senior catcher Henry Ayers was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Mahala was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Cassels (2-0) threw five innings with seven strikeouts and three walks, while Cerwinski pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.

On Saturday, April 19, the Pirates traveled to Fred Cole Field to take on Old Bridge and lost to the Knights, 9-3. Harsch started the game, allowing three runs, one earned, on one hit with nine strikeouts and four walks in four innings.

In the third inning, Davis walked, went to second and third on wild pitches and scored when Frei hit a sac fly to center field. Trailing 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning with two outs, junior Xavier Mc-

Knight and Dragone walked. Pinch-hitter Ayers drove them both home with a double into the left-field corner to tie the score at 3-3. Old Bridge scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the victory.

The Pirates were scheduled to host Livingston on April 23, and will visit Millburn on Friday, April 25, at 4 p.m. and host Stony Brook (N.Y.) on Saturday, April 26, at noon.