Seton Hall Prep baseball team stays unbeaten in division

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team won two Super Essex Conference–American Division games last week to improve its first-place divisional record to 6-0 and overall record to 9-1 on the season.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Pirates defeated Livingston, 4-0, at Porcello Field in West Orange. Junior Jordan Burrell singled to left field to drive in senior Kaden Frei, who opened the bottom of the first with an infield single and sole second base.

In the fourth inning, Frei singled to left field to drive in senior Will Mahala, who had singled with two outs, and junior Xavier McKnight, who was hit by a pitch, to increase the Pirate lead to 3-0.

In the sixth inning, Mahala walked, stole second and scored on a double to left by Frei to produce the final score.

Junior JJ Drennan (3-0) pitched six top-notch innings, allowing one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks. Senior Roman Baldwin pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Two days later, the Pirates traveled to Millburn High School and defeated the Millers, 11-2. Junior Devin Aiken unloaded a three-run homer to right-center field in the top of the third inning during a five-run inning to extend the Pirate lead to 9-2. Seniors Santino Czarecki, Henry Ayers and William Garrett all drove in two runs. Senior Nick DeSena (1-1) picked up the win in relief, throwing three shutout innings and allowing one hit with two strikeouts and three walks. Senior Chris Cerwinski closed out the game, retiring the final two batters with a strikeout and an infield groundout.

This week, the Pirates will face The Hun School, Morris Knolls and Montclair, and will play a first-round game in the Greater Newark Tournament against an opponent to be announced.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep