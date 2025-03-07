Seton Hall Prep basketball team reaches Non-Public ‘A’ North semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded Seton Hall Prep basketball team defeated fifth-seeded St. Joseph (Montvale), 52-49, in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange on Monday, March 3.

Sophomore Anthony Gonzalez led the scoring with 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists, while senior Dylan Guzzardo contributed 14 points and five rebounds. Junior Alex Ante scored five points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Pirates, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 23-6 on the season, will travel to Oradell to take on No. 1 seed Bergen Catholic on Thursday, March 6, at 7 p.m. The other semifinal pitted No. 2 seed Hudson Catholic against No. 3 seed Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey). The final is Monday, March 10, at the higher-seeded school. On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Pirates traveled to Red Bank to take on Red Bank Catholic in an independent game. The Pirates defeated the Caseys, 80-59. They were led by Ante, who scored 21 points with eight rebounds, while Gonzalez scored 13 points with five assists, junior Collin Reese also scored 13 points and senior Primo Delgado scored 10 points with four assists.

On Friday, Feb. 28, the Pirates hosted No. 13 seed Pope John XXIII (Sparta) in the first round of the Non-Public “A” North State Tournament at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and defeated the Lions, 66-38. Guzzardo led the scoring with 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists, while junior Tyler Lewis scored 13 points and added six steals and Gonzalez scored 10 points with five assists and three steals.