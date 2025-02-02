Seton Hall Prep bowler Riley Gnecco wins Essex County Tournament title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep junior Riley Gnecco won the Essex County Bowling Individual Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 23, defeating Jayden Padilla from Bloomfield, 234-182, at Bowlero Belleville. Gnecco was the top seed in the stepladder format with a 713 series (216, 245 and 252). Sophomore Joseph Maiella, as the No. 5 seed, lost his stepladder match 224-204 to Jackson Cerniglia from Nutley. To qualify, Maiella rolled a 638 series (200, 203 and 235).

Two days earlier, the Pirates finished in third place in the ECT team format with a pin total of 2,726. West Orange captured the title with a 2,775 complete seris, while Nutley finished in second place with 2,758.

The top Pirates in the team tournament were Gnecco (238, 217 and 168 for a 623 series) and Maiella (235, 203 and 184 for a 622 series). After the tournaments, Gnecco said, “I feel blessed. I achieved what I wanted to achieve. I did it for my teammates. I couldn’t do it without the help of my coach Mike Smircich.”

Smircich commented on Gnecco’s performance. “Riley was dominant from start to finish. He had a game plan and executed it the entire afternoon. He continues to prove that he is one of the top bowlers in the state.”

