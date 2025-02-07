Seton Hall Prep bowling team enjoys 3-0 week, improves to 11-2

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team went 3-0 last week to improve to 11-2 on the season.

On Monday, Jan. 27, the Pirates defeated Millburn, 5-2. The top bowlers were junior Riley Gnecco – 224, 200, 211; sophomore Joseph Maiella – 207; and freshman Peyton Reynolds – 236, 200.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Pirates defeated Caldwell, 7-0, behind the following top bowlers:

Maiella – 276, 243, 707 series; Gnecco – 252, 223; Reynolds – 219; and senior Nicholas Dragone – 245.

The next day, the Pirates defeated Delbarton, 4-3, behind the following top bowlers: Maiella – 257; Gnecco – 214; Reynolds – 201, 212; and Dragone – 233, 207, 247.