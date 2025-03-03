Seton Hall Prep bowling team finishes 16-4 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team completed its season with a 16-4 record after the Pirates lost to St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City), 2-1, in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament last week.

In the semifinals, the Pirates’ top bowlers were senior Nicholas Dragone, 245, 204 games; freshman Peyton Reynolds, 206, 210; junior Riley Gnecco, 214, 212; sophomore Joseph Maiella, 226; and senior Matthew Bergwall, 200.