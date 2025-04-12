Seton Hall Prep boys lacrosse team posts first win of season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team evened its record to 1-1 on the season, defeating West Morris, 13-4, in Long Valley on Saturday, April 5.

Junior Owen Dunleavy scored three goals to lead the Pirates in scoring, while senior Nolan Sabel scored two goals with two assists,senior Joe DelMauro scored two goals with one assist and senior Clark Rich scored two goals. Junior Sean Hayes added two assists; while juniors Quinlan Oakes, Bryce Pfeffer, Alex Ante and senior Jack Elfstrum each scored a goal.

Junior Michael Scurti was 5-of-8 on faceoffs, while senior Teddy Coyle was 3-of-6 and junior Lucas Angel was 2-of-4. Senior goalie Connor Keenan had nine saves, while junior John Peoples had one save.

The Pirates have three games this week. They were scheduled to host Bernards on Tuesday, April 8, after press time, and will host Westfield on Thursday, April 10, before traveling to Delbarton on Saturday, April 12.

Notes – The Pirates are ranked No. 2 in the NJ.com state Top 20 poll.

The following SHP players have made their college commitments:

Seniors

Graham Coakley, Colgate.

Michael Clifford, Colgate.

DelMauro, Utah.

Rich, Lehigh.

Sabel, Villanova.

Dylan Oakes, St. John Fisher.

Charlie Killen, High Point.

Coyle, Middlebury.

Christian LoGrande, Quinnipiac.

Asa Ravenell, Swarthmore.

David Manzo, High Point.

Drew Merklinger, Gettysburg.

Juniors