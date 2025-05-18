Seton Hall Prep boys lacrosse team wins 12th straight Essex County Tournament title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won three matches last week, including capturing its 12th consecutive Essex County Tournament championship, to improve to 13-2 on the season.

The Pirates have also won 10 games in a row. They captured their 15th ECT title in all.

This was the 21st ECT and the Pirates have been in 19 finals. In addition, this also was their 15th consecutive ECT finals appearance

On Monday, May 5, the top-seeded Pirates defeated Columbia, 19-1, in the quarterfinals at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. The scorers were junior Alex Ante, three goals, three assists; sophomore Derek Sabel, three goals; senior Nolan Sabel, two goals and two assists: junior Owen Dunleavy, two goals and one assist; junior Bryce Pfeffer, two goals and one assist; sophomore Jack Merklinger, two goals; senior Charlie Killen, two goals; senior Clark Rich, one assist; junior Quinlan Oakes, one goal and one assist; and sophomore Jagger Zemachson, one goal.

In the semifinals, Seton Hall defeated fourth-seeded Montclair, 12-2, on Wednesday, May 7, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. Nolan Sabel led the scoring with three goals; senior Joe DelMauro had two goals and one assist; Dunleavy had two goals; Rich had one goal and two assists; senior Jack Elfstrum had one goal and one assist; Pfeffer had one goal and one assist; and Jack Merklinger and junior Drew Merklinger each scored one goal.

In the championship game played at West Essex High School on Saturday, May 10, in North Caldwell, the Pirates defeated No. 2 seed Caldwell, 14-5.

Nolan Sabel led the scoring with four goals and two assists. Rich scored three goals, DelMauro scored two goals with two assists, and Dunleavy scored two goals. Senior David Manzo had one goal and one assist, and Killen and Pfeffer each had one goal.

Senior goalie Conor Keenan had 12 saves. At the faceoff X, senior Teddy Coyle was 10-of-10, junior Lucas Angel was 9-of-10, and junior Michael Scurti was 1-of-3.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep