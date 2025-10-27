Seton Hall Prep cross-country excels at major meets

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team participated in two meets, both at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove.

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Pirates varsity team finished in second place in the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships race. Their top finishers were junior Charlie Grube, 16 minutes, 59.43 seconds; senior Tommy Basinger, 17:12.62; sophomore Ben LePond, 17:16.45; freshman Asher Carney, 17:48.49; and senior Nicholas Cirelli, 18:06.49.

In the freshmen race, the Pirates finished in second place. Their top finishers were Christian Smith, 11:07.89; Nathan Allen, 11:11.46; Blake Ayars, 11:41.19; Miles Massler, 11:41.19; and Evan McDonald, 11:41.41.

In the novice race, the Pirates finished in third place. Freshman Owen Chung finished in first place in 17:54.32. Their other top finishers were freshman Aidan Walsh, 18:48.04; senior Malachi Michel, 18:53.21; junior Sal Mehalaris, 19:01.04; and freshman Tristan Tabije, 19:04.42.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the Pirates participated in the Essex County Track Coaches Invitational. In the senior race, the Pirates finished in second place.

Their top finishers were Michel, 18:40.46; Matt Werner, 19:30.21; Joseph Lacki, 20:21.94; Jason Honore, 20:46.54; and Joseph Mikula, 20:51.82.

In the junior race, the Pirates finished in third place. Their top finishers were Grube, 17:15.40; Sal Mehalaris, 18:27.17; Jackson Melchiore, 19:51.41; William Mott, 20:22.82; and Tommy Cannizzo, 22:33.89.

In the sophomore race, the Pirates finished in first place. Their top finishers were Jack Flynn, 19:05.49; Kevin Peoples, 19:14.16; Ezana Zewge, 19:21.92; Michael Carew, 19:26.72; and Jamahl Mwangi, 20:21.99.

In the freshman race, the Pirates finished in first place and were almost perfect in scoring with 16 points. Their top runners were Carney, first place, 10:11.34; Walsh, second place, 10:26.85; Josh Dueno, third place, 10:32.21; Tabije, fourth place, 10:53.43; and Nathan Plumb, sixth place, 10:59.32.

