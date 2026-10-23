October 23, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep soccer team reaches Essex County quarterfinal LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep soccer team reaches Essex County quarterfinal

October 20, 2026 8
Seton Hall Prep football team rallies to beat St. Joseph (Montvale) FOOT-SHPvSt. Joes

Seton Hall Prep football team rallies to beat St. Joseph (Montvale)

October 20, 2026 15
Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats West Essex 1-0, receives No. 3 seed in Essex County Tournament LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats West Essex 1-0, receives No. 3 seed in Essex County Tournament

October 13, 2026 65
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division title for the fourth year in a row CROSS-SHP 09.30

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division title for the fourth year in a row

October 13, 2026 52

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes in second place at Super Essex Conference–American Division meet LOGO-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes in second place at Super Essex Conference–American Division meet

October 20, 2026 2
Fleischer, Silva propel GRHS boys soccer in ECT victory’ LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Fleischer, Silva propel GRHS boys soccer in ECT victory’

October 20, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at Super Essex Championships CROSS-GR SEC Ward 3

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at Super Essex Championships

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Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

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