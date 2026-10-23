Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes in second place at Super Essex Conference–American Division meet

WEST ORANGE — On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team traveled to Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove to participate in the Super Essex Conference– American Division race. The Pirates’ varsity team finished in second place. Their top finishers were the following:

Second place: Asher Carney, sophomore, 16:31.60; 12th place, Ben LePond, junior, 17:06.50;

13th place, Charlie Grube, senior, 17:07.90; 17th place, Aiden Walsh, sophomore, 17:14.40; and 19th place, Ezana Zewge, junior, 17:17.40.

The Pirates freshmen team also finished in second place. Their top finishers were the following:

Third place, Barnett Pierantozzi, 10:43.31; 10th place, Ben Jenkins, 11:17.53; 11th place, Colin Moore, 11:24.45; 13th place James Waller, 11:29.74; and 15th place, Cole Brommer, 11:32.89.

On Friday, Oct. 23, the Pirates will compete in the Essex County Cross-Country meet at Cedar Grove Park.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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