Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes second at Essex County Championships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finished in second place in the varsity race at the Essex County Championships at Cedar Grove Park on Friday, Oct. 24.

Senior Tommy Basinger finished in third place in 16 minutes, 21.31 seconds to lead the Pirates. Junior Charlie Grube placed sixth in 16:44.57. Other finishers were Ben LePond, 17:19.52; senior Nicholas Cirelli, 17:33.00; and senior Michael Duff, 17:33.47.

In the junior varsity race, SHP finished in third place. Their top finishers were junior Sal Mehalaris, 18:12.27; freshman Josh Dueno, 18:18.34; freshman Aiden Walsh, 18:18.81; senior Malachi Michel, 18:31.70; and Jack Flynn, 18:50.71.

In the freshmen race, the Pirates finished in second place, as their top finishers were Christian Smith, 10:46.90; Nathan Allen, 10:54.00; Blake Ayars, 11:08.50; Evan McDonald, 11:27.60; and Thomas Simon, 11:30.60. On Wednesday, Oct. 29, the Pirates were scheduled to compete in the NJISAA Prep State Championships at the Golf Course at Blair Academy in Blairstown, after press time.

