Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improves to 7-0, posts fine efforts at the Shore Coaches Invitational

WEST ORANGE — On Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Branch Brook Park, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improved to 7-0 with a victory over Montclair and a 25-30 victory over Livingston. In the varsity race, the top Pirate finishers were the following: third place, sophomore Asher Carney, 17:06.00; fourth place, senior Charlie Grube, 17:13.80; seventh place, sophomore Aiden Walsh, 17:30.80; ninth place, junior Ben LePond, 17:38.00; and 12th place, sophomore Owen Chung, 18:19.00.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Pirates traveled to Holmdel Park in Holmdel to participate in the Shore Coaches Invitational. In the varsity race, their top finishers were the following: Carney,17:32.73;

Walsh, 17:59.09; junior Ezana Zewge, 18:48.47; sophomore Josh Dueno, 19:06.51; and sophomore Cormac Basinger, 19:12.57.

In the junior varsity race, their top finishers were the following: sophomore Nathan Plumb, 19:51.31; junior Jamahl Mwangi, 20:19.08; senior William Mott, 20:53.14; sophomore Christian Smith, 20:53.18; and junior Arinjay Rathore, 20:56.37.

In the freshman race, the team finished in second place and their top finishers were the following: fifth place, Barrett Pierantozzi, 12:29.12; seventh place, Trevor Walsh, 12:33.68; 21st place, Ben Jenkins, 13:11.90; 22nd place, Colin Moore, 13:16.05; and 41st Will Kanjo, 14:03.59.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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