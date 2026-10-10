October 11, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week

October 6, 2026 15
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Peter’s LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Peter’s

October 6, 2026 28
Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats Montclair B-SOCCER-SHPvWO1

Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats Montclair

September 30, 2026 54
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Pope John FOOT-SHPvDelbarton1

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Pope John

September 30, 2026 54

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improves to 7-0, posts fine efforts at the Shore Coaches Invitational LOGO-WO 1

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improves to 7-0, posts fine efforts at the Shore Coaches Invitational

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Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week LOGO-SHP 2

Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week

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West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak LOGO-WO 3

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Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team posts victories B-SOCCER-GRpractice2 4

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